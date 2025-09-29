Two fishing vessels sink at Gianh Port in Quang Tri, nine missing

Nine fishermen remain missing after two vessels sank off Gianh Port in Quang Tri Province late on September 28 when powerful winds and strong currents snapped their anchor lines in the wake of storm Bualoi.

Border guards search for two missing fishermen off Cua Viet.

The Border Guard Command of Quang Tri Province confirmed that two fishing vessels, BV-92756-TS and BV-92754-TS, carrying 13 crew members, broke anchor while moored off the northern bank of Xuan Loc Quarter, Bac Gianh Ward, drifted adrift, and were wrecked at 11:30 p.m. on September 28.

According to reports, at around 10:30 p.m. the same day, after storm No.10 (Bualoi) had weakened, 11 out of the 13 crew members boarded the two boats to conduct technical checks, start the engines, and stock essential supplies for offshore fishing. By 11:30 p.m., however, the storm’s circulation brought gale-force winds and strong currents, causing both vessels to snap their anchor lines and drift uncontrollably before sinking. Four crew members managed to swim ashore, but nine others remain missing.

Overnight, Mr. Le Ngoc Quang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Tri Province, and Mr. Tran Phong, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, along with other provincial leaders and officials, were present at the scene to directly oversee rescue operations.

Border guards, local authorities, and rescue units have been urgently mobilized to search for the missing fishermen and provide emergency assistance. At the same time, authorities are tightening control at vulnerable points, preparing dike reinforcement plans, and ensuring the safety of reservoirs and infrastructure amid heavy rains and flooding.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Thuy Doan