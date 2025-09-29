Tragic waterspout strike kills 6 in Ninh Binh as typhoon Bualoi hits

A devastating waterspout that formed during the passage of typhoon Bualoi has claimed the lives of six people in Ninh Binh province.

In the early hours of this morning, due to the impact of typhoon Bualoi, identified as storm No. 10, several areas in the southeastern part of Ninh Binh experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by severe thunderstorms, causing significant damage to both life and property.

The waterspout, a powerful column of rotating air and water mist, reportedly caused significant damage in the area before dissipating. The incident underscores the extreme dangers posed by severe weather events in the region. According to numerous residents, during the storm, a large waterspout was observed in Quy Nhat Commune, which tore off the roofs of many houses.

Vice Chairman of the Ninh Binh People's Committee Tran Anh Dung confirmed that the thunderstorm swept through Quy Nhat commune, collapsing several homes, resulting in 4 deaths and 3 injuries. In Hai Anh Commune, the tornado caused 30 power poles to break, leading to the collapse of many houses and 1 death. In Thinh Long Commune, several houses had their roofs torn off and collapsed, resulting in 1 death and 4 injuries.

The prolonged heavy rain has caused river levels to rise rapidly, with many coastal areas inundated by approximately 20cm of water, and some sections of the dike experiencing erosion. Many aquaculture regions and the agricultural land of residents have been flooded, leading to substantial losses.

Currently, local authorities are urgently mobilizing forces to address the aftermath and assist residents in stabilizing their lives.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan