PM urges completion of Quang Trung Campaign by January 15

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch calling on ministries, sectors and localities to make every effort to complete the “Quang Trung Campaign” before January 15.

A bustling construction scene is recorded at four residential building sites under the “Quang Trung Campaign” in Lam Dong province's D’ran commune in the final days of 2025 (Photo: VNA)

It aims at helping people stabilize their lives and livelihoods ahead of the 14th National Party Congress and restore production and business activities before Tet (the Lunar New Year—the Year of the Horse).

The dispatch, dated January 1, was sent to the Secretaries of Party committees and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of Hue and Da Nang cities, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, and Lam Dong provinces; the ministers of National Defense, Public Security, Agriculture, and Environment; and the President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

The PM requested that the Secretaries of Party committees and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of these cities and provinces directly lead and direct the work, mobilizing the maximum possible resources and necessary forces to rebuild houses that collapsed, were destroyed, or were swept away by floods, ensuring the work is completed on schedule. They will be held accountable before the Prime Minister for both the progress of the campaign and the quality of the completed housing.

Residents of D’ran commune, Lam Dong province, move into a new house built under the “Quang Trung Campaign,” handed over by Military Zone 7 on the last day of 2025. (Photo: VNA)

In cases where difficulties arise beyond local authority or capacity, the chairpersons of municipal and provincial People’s Committees must report immediately to the Prime Minister and the ministers of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, and Finance, as well as the President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, no later than January 3. Reports must clearly specify the type and scale of support required and the specific locations concerned. Under no circumstances should the campaign’s progress be delayed.

The Government leader also asked the President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to direct the Fatherland Front’s chapters and relevant mass organizations to encourage people to promote a spirit of self-reliance and actively overcome difficulties, rebuild homes, and restore production and business activities.

The ministers of National Defence and Public Security were requested to proactively deploy the maximum possible personnel and resources to support localities in promptly completing the objectives of the “Quang Trung Campaign” on schedule.

Vietnamplus