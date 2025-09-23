British Royal Navy ship visits Ho Chi Minh City

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho yesterday received Lieutenant Colonel Richard Kemp, Commanding Officer of the British Royal Navy ship HMS Richmond.

Mr. Iain Frew, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Vietnam also attended the event.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho (R) receives a souvenir from Lieutenant Colonel Richard Kemp, Commanding Officer of the British Royal Navy Ship HMS Richmond.

During the reception, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho appreciated the visit of HMS Richmond on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam–United Kingdom Strategic Partnership.

He expressed confidence that the ship’s crew is expected to carry away positive impressions of the city and act as goodwill ambassadors, conveying messages of peace and friendship from Ho Chi Minh City to the people of the United Kingdom.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pose for a commemorative photo with the crew of the Royal navy ship HMS Richmond.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Kemp highlighted that the visit of HMS Richmond not only provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners but also underscores the United Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to promoting regional stability and global security in the Indo-Pacific region.

British Royal Navy ship HMS Richmond (F239) docked at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi Port at noon on September 22.

Royal navy ship HMS Richmond docks at Nha Rong – Khanh Hoi Port.

HMS Richmond, a type 23 “Duke” class destroyer, displaces 4,900 tons, measures 133 meters in length, reaches a maximum speed of 52 kilometers per hour, has an operational range of 14,000 kilometers, and carries nearly 200 crew members.

Equipped with modern weaponry, the navy ship is capable of multi-role operations, including anti-submarine, surface warfare, land attack and counter-piracy missions.

By Khanh Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong