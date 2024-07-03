British Consul General awarded HCMC insignia

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on July 2 hosted a reception for outgoing British Consul General in HCMC Emily Hamblin who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosts a reception for outgoing British Consul General in HCMC Emily Hamblin. (Photo: SGGP)

The city leader highly valued Ms. Emily Hamblin’s outstanding contribution to promoting the relationship between the two nations in general, the UK and HCMC particularly.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the British Consulate General, the people, and the Government of the UK for their support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee hoped that Ms. Emily Hamblin would continue to be interested in the development cooperation between the two countries. He believed the relationship between HCMC and the UK will continue to develop favorably amidst the increasingly deepening bilateral relations.

He emphasized HCMC will continue to promote cooperation with the UK in areas where both sides have great potential such as education, innovation and creativity in the healthcare sector, technology, climate change, infrastructure, trade, and investment to further develop bilateral trade turnover.

In addition, the municipal government will continuously pay attention to developing and accelerating trade relations between the city and the UK, he added.

Ms. Emily Hamblin expresses her thanks to leaders of the HCMC People's Committee and departments for supporting and creating favorable conditions for the British Consulate General’s operation in the city and contributing to promoting bilateral relations.

She pledged to continuously do her utmost to build a better special relationship between the two countries.

On this occasion, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai awarded the “Ho Chi Minh City” insignia to the British Consul General to HCMC Emily Hamblin for her contributions to the relationship and cooperation between the UK and Vietnam and HCMC.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh