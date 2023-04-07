Bougainvillea offers massive displays of colors in their flowering season

Bougainvillea called hoa Giay (paper flower) blooms all year. Especially, they are in blossom profusely and relentlessly throughout summer.

Bougainvilleas is also called bunches of sunny flowers. They can be easily shaped and trained to grow as line a fence and frame a doorway.

Mr.Pham Van Trai, a resident of Binh Chau Commune in Binh Son District is the owner of a beautiful pink violet and dark red 23-year-old Bougainvillea tree. The plant at the gate of the house is seven years old.

A lot of Bougainvillea plants are grown at Minh Duc Pagoda on Thien Ma Mountain bordering Tinh Long and Tinh Khe communes in Quang Ngai City. The pagoda attracts visitors with five colorful bougainvillea flower gates.

The Bougainvillea flowering season draws many young people to visit the pagoda to take pictures with Bright brilliant paper flowers.