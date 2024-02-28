Biting cold returns to Northern region from March 1

This morning, on February 28, Hanoi and numerous locations in the North were still shrouded in drizzling rain, fog, and biting cold.

Hanoi experiences biting cold and drizzle on the morning of Feb 28.

The temperature in Hanoi this morning was 14 degrees Celsius; in places like Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang, and Lang Son, it was only 8-11 degrees Celsius. The forecast from this afternoon until tomorrow, February 29, predicts a gradual rise in temperatures in the North, up to 19-21 degrees Celsius in some areas, but the weather will still be chilly.

Starting March 1, a biting cold spell returns to the Northern region, bringing temperatures in Hanoi back down to 14-15 degrees Celsius due to the arrival of a new cold air mass (over the weekend).

Today's forecast for the Central region indicates reduced rainfall, but light showers continue in provinces like Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh (coastal areas). From Dong Hoi (Quang Binh) to Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan), conditions will be dry, with many areas enjoying sunny skies and temperatures ranging from 27-31 degrees Celsius.

An unseasonal rain in HCMC on the afternoon of Feb 27

According to meteorological experts, the likelihood of unseasonal rain in the Southern region remains high this afternoon and evening, although generally, hot and sunny conditions persist. Forecasters predict that for about two days in the middle of this week, some areas in the Southeast may experience temperatures reaching 37-38 degrees Celsius. This is due to East wind disturbances as the cold air gradually weakens and is likely to dissipate. Instead, a weak subtropical high-pressure system starts encroaching, causing the heat zone in Cambodia to expand and strengthen.

Today, the patches of unseasonal showers in Southern region are likely to narrow down, with a tendency to shift towards border regions adjacent to Cambodia, such as Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Long An, Dong Thap, and An Giang. However, these showers will be sporadic and brief, not significant enough to alleviate the ongoing heatwave.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Da Nguyet