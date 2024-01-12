Business

Binh Duong's first waste-to-energy plant put into operation

A 5-MW waste-to-energy facility, the first of its kind in the southern province of Binh Duong became operational on January 12.

A 5-MW waste-to-energy facility, the first of its kind in the southern province of Binh Duong, becomes operational on January 12 (Photo: VNA)

The plant was invested by the Binh Duong Water Environment Joint Stock Company (BIWASE). Its inauguration contributes to the development of green economy and circular economy in the country's industrial capital, according to Nguyen Van Thien, Chairman of the company's Board of Directors.

It can process 200 tons of waste a day. The project has a total investment of VND1.2 trillion (about US$49 million), including $20 million co-financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

An organic fertilizer production line with a capacity of producing 840 tons per day was also put into operation on the same day.

BIWASE has four waste separation and treatment technology lines with a total daily capacity of 2,520 tons and four incinerators which can be able to process 500 tons of waste a day.

