Binh Duong Ward focuses on science-technology, innovation ecosystem strategy

On the afternoon of September 17, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, along with a working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, visited and held a working session with the Standing Commission of the Binh Duong Ward Party Committee.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers his concluding remarks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Delivering his concluding remarks at the working session, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang highlighted the potential, advantages and special characteristics of Binh Duong Ward as the locality has 75 percent of its area belonging to the Binh Duong Industrial-Service-Urban Complex, along with well-developed transport infrastructure and systematic planning.

On this foundation, the ward is urged to efficiently leverage available resources to drive stronger development in the coming period.

With numerous industrial zones and a dense population of workers, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that the ward’s primary responsibility is to ensure security and public order at the grassroots level.

Authorities must stay closely connected with residents, strengthen the installation of security cameras and traffic monitoring systems, and expand digital mapping to ensure seamless integration with Ho Chi Minh City.

He also noted the development of education and healthcare for residents. Binh Duong Ward must prioritize investing in schools in underserved areas to address teacher shortages, especially for skill-based education.

Additionally, the locality should proactively mobilize social resources to enhance social welfare and public health services.

Noting Binh Duong Ward’s potential and favorable conditions for fostering a science, technology and innovation ecosystem, together with related services and facilities, the Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Chief directed the ward to prioritize the construction and growth of the ecosystem for science, technology, innovation, and startup entrepreneurship.

For local challenges and obstacles, Secretary Tran Luu Quang instructed relevant agencies to promptly address them.

Ho Chi Minh City will establish specialized task forces to assist the ward in problem-solving and guidance. At the same time, the city will focus on practical training for local officials to ensure effective handling of individual issues and responsibilities.

The Organization Commission for the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs and other relevant agencies must organize training sessions.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and his working delegation visit the Standing Commission of the Binh Duong Ward Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Secretary Tran Luu Quang instructed and recommended conducting focused training on compensation, land clearance and technical infrastructure relocation as part of public investment disbursement.

He also requested the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center to launch a hotline to receive feedback and concerns from localities to ensure timely solutions and support.

Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Earlier, Binh Duong Ward Party Secretary Nguyen Van Dong reported that following the administrative merger, the ward covers more than 58 square kilometers with a population exceeding 107,700.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Binh Duong Ward, speaks at the working session with the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Binh Duong Ward has the most industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City, comprising seven industrial parks and two industrial clusters, with the Binh Duong Industrial-Service-Urban Complex covering about 75 percent of its area.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong