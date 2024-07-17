Binh Duong Province starts construction of most modern automated sorting center

The southern province of Binh Duong began construction of an automated sorting center yesterday that will be the most modern facility in the region when finished.

The center is a collaborative project between SPX Express and Frasers Property Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

The center is a collaborative project between SPX Express and Frasers Property Vietnam, a multinational owner-operator-developer of real estate products and services.

Set up in the Binh Duong Premium Industrial Park (BIDP) in the province’s capital of Thu Dau Mot, the 10.6-hectare facility is equipped with the most up-to-date automatic sorting system that can process over 2.5 million parcels a day.

When the first phase is put into use in 2025, it will play a vital role in improving the logistics infrastructure in the country and creating jobs for thousands of local people, which helps foster the province’s economic growth.

Nguyen Van Danh, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said: “Binh Duong has attracted many investments for the past few years, especially those from foreign countries. It has also created favorable conditions to call for investments in logistics infrastructure from leading businesses, with an aim to become a satellite logistics center of the Southeast region.”

With an investment of US$30 million, the center is expected to bring development opportunities and contribute to the local and national economy, he added.

Danh said province authorities would continue to support investors to ensure stable production and business activities.

Binh Duong Province, one of the key southern economic hubs, has 29 industrial parks with a total area of 12,600 hectares, and it expects to have 17 more by 2050.

Among them, BIDP is Vietnam’s first industrial park to be built based on the elevated industrial real estate model, with high quality industrial and logistics infrastructure.

Several factories placed in the park have also achieved the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for being green, sustainable, and operationally efficient.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh said Binh Duong has been upgrading and expanding industrial park infrastructure to attract investors while shifting its economic structure towards enhanced industrialization and services.

The province has attracted nearly 4,300 projects with total investment capital of nearly $40.6 billion from 65 countries and territories as of May, ranking third in the country after HCMC and Hanoi.

VNS