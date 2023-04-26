SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Binh Dinh offers scenic hot air balloon flight over coastal city of Quy Nhon

An international hot-air balloon festival themed “Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh – sea heaven” opened in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on April 25.
The international hot-air balloon festival themed “Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh – sea heaven” opens in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on April 25. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is organized for the first time from April 25 – May 5 to meet the entertainment demand of local people and visitors on the national holidays of the death anniversary of Hung Kings, and the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and Labor Day (May 1).

12 enormous colorful hot air balloons, each measuring 25-28 meters in diameter are offered to visitors in the forms of free flight and anchored flight.

The free-flying service starts at 6 am every day. Each flight can carry 2-3 passengers with the pilot, fly from 10 to 15km from the take-off point and last around 45-60 minutes.

The five-minute anchored balloon service is scheduled for the evening. Visitors can enjoy the stunning scenery of the sea at a height of 30-50 meters from the ground level. A hot air balloon can carry two people.

The hot air balloon ride operator has got a license from the Department of Operations under the Ministry of Defense to fly hot air balloons. Passenger insurance alone is a total of VND100 million per person.

The international hot-air balloon festival is part of the 2023 Quy Nhon - Binh Dinh Summer Tourism Festival featuring a wide range of cultural and sporting events.

Technicians blow up balloons with gas and fire. (Photo: SGGP)
The first-ever hot air balloon festival is organized in Quy Nhon City. (Photo: SGGP)
Visitors can take a hot air balloon ride over Quy Nhon city and enjoy the stunning scenery of the sea at a height of 30-50 meters from the ground level. (Photo: SGGP)
