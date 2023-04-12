Binh Dinh announces its Summer Tourism Festival 2023

SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

The central coastal province of Binh Dinh on April 12 held a press conference in Quy Nhon City to announce the 2023 Quy Nhon - Binh Dinh Summer Tourism Festival featuring a wide range of cultural and sporting events.
The festival will include a series of cultural, tourism and sports activities, such as an exhibition of One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products and traditional craft villages, a conference on trade and supply-demand connection, a cooking performance and food fair, Vietnamese traditional martial arts competition, the 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest, a marathon and more.

A hot-air balloon festival themed “Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh – sea heaven” will be organized for the first time on April 25 – May 5.

The highlight event is a hot-air balloon festival themed “Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh – sea heaven” which will be organized for the first time on April 25 – May 5.

The event includes daily performances of 12 enormous colorful hot air balloons from 6 am. Visitors can take a hot air balloon ride over the city and enjoy the stunning scenery of the sea at the height of 30-50 meters from the ground level. A hot air balloon can carry two people. Each flight will last around 45 -60 minutes.

The hot air balloon ride operator has got a license from the Department of Operation under the Ministry of Defense to fly hot air balloons. Passenger insurance alone is a total of VND100 million per person.

