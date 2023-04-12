Binh Dinh announces its Summer Tourism Festival 2023

|
At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)
The festival will include a series of cultural, tourism and sports activities, such as an exhibition of One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products and traditional craft villages, a conference on trade and supply-demand connection, a cooking performance and food fair, Vietnamese traditional martial arts competition, the 2023 Miss World Vietnam beauty contest, a marathon and more.
The highlight event is a hot-air balloon festival themed “Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh – sea heaven” which will be organized for the first time on April 25 – May 5.
The event includes daily performances of 12 enormous colorful hot air balloons from 6 am. Visitors can take a hot air balloon ride over the city and enjoy the stunning scenery of the sea at the height of 30-50 meters from the ground level. A hot air balloon can carry two people. Each flight will last around 45 -60 minutes.
The hot air balloon ride operator has got a license from the Department of Operation under the Ministry of Defense to fly hot air balloons. Passenger insurance alone is a total of VND100 million per person.
The 2022 Quy Nhon Summer Sea Festival receives a huge number of visitors. (Photo: SGGP)