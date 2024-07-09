Bich Tuyen scores most points at 2024 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup

The hitter of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team has been recognized by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as the most effective attacker.

Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen is the player who scored the most points for the Vietnamese women's volleyball team at the tournament. (Photo: FIVB)

The 2024 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup concluded on the evening of July 7 (local time) in the Philippines. The FIVB announced detailed statistics of the top scorers in this tournament for both men and women categories.

In the women's category, Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen of Vietnam was the top scorer. Over the three matches played by the Vietnamese women's volleyball team (winning 3-0 against the Philippines, losing 0-3 to the Czech Republic, and winning 3-1 against Belgium), Bich Tuyen scored a total of 77 points. Of these 77 points, 73 were direct attacks, and four were from successful blocks. At the 2024 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup, coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet mainly positioned Bich Tuyen as the outside hitter. In the third-place match against the Czech Republic, she returned to her familiar position as an opposite hitter. Specifically, Bich Tuyen scored 30 points in the match against the Philippines and 35 points in the match against Belgium.

Bich Tuyen records a spike speed of 107km per hour in a game played on July 7. (Photo: FIVB)

Ranked second after Bich Tuyen is Gabriela Orvosova from the Czech Republic. Throughout the tournament, this opposite hitter scored 54 points. The third position belongs to Grace Mar Lopez Villanueva from Puerto Rico, who scored 52 points in the 2024 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup.

These three spikers made an impressive impact, each scoring more than 50 points in this tournament. In FIVB's statistics, the Vietnamese player with the second-best performance after Bich Tuyen is middle blocker Nguyen Thi Trinh, who scored 20 points. In the 2024 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Challenger Cup, outside hitter Tran Thi Thanh Thuy scored a total of 18 points in her appearances.

An interesting detail is that in the first set of the third-place match between Vietnam and Belgium, Bich Tuyen's spike, which helped Vietnam take the lead 9-8, was recorded by FIVB's on-court measuring devices at a speed of 107 km/h. According to statistics on the official website of the Olympic Committee, the fastest spikes in the world include Paola Egonu (Italy) – 112.7 km/h (Italy vs. Brazil, 2022); Tijana Boskovic (Serbia) – 110.3 km/h (Serbia vs. Turkey, 2021); Kiera Van Ryk (Canada) – 108.1 km/h (Canada vs. USA, 2021); Tijana Boskovic (Serbia) – 107.5 km/h (Serbia vs. Russia, 2021); Tandara Caixeta (Brazil) – 106.9 km/h (Brazil vs. China, 2018).

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan