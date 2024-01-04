Ben Thanh Market to undergo renovation

The HCMC People’s Committee has released a formal dispatch on renovating the landscape in front of Ben Thanh market and the city heart.

Ben Thanh Market – a famous shopping destination at night in HCMC (Photo: VNA)



Before this decision, the Party Committee of the HCMC People’s Committee had collected opinions about the renovation of Ben Thanh Market. Accordingly, the People’s Committee of HCMC is assigned to direct the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture to complete the draft plan to be submitted to the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee.

This plan details comprehensive designs for the front side of Ben Thanh Market, including the remaking of Tran Nguyen Han Statue and Quach Thi Trang Statue using a more sustainable material (bronze casting). Their locations are also mentioned in the plan.

Another content of the plan is minor repairs inside Ben Thanh Market, which will be done after April 30, 2025 when the site officially receives its classification as a historical – cultural relic. The underground space of the market will be planned as well.

The HCMC Department of Planning and Investment is assigned to cooperate with related state departments and agencies to prepare suitable investment policies in compliance with Resolution No.31 by the Politburo and Resolution No.98 by the National Assembly. The investments will be used to renovate the downtown of HCMC according to the contest-winning designs for Le Loi Boulevard, the underground space around Ben Thanh Metro Station, and 23-9 Park.

The Director of the HCMC Transport Department is responsible for establishing and chairing a task force to check the current traffic regulation status in front of Ben Thanh Market, to calculate the possible traffic volume when Ben Thanh Station and other construction works nearby are in operation, and to suggest optimal traffic regulation alternatives to ensure traffic safety and order here.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1 is in charge of monitoring and implementing the project of renovating the landscape in front of Ben Thanh Market. Any necessary legal procedures for this project must be completed within 6 months so that the construction work can begin on June 1.

By Dong Son – Translated by Thanh Tam