Ho Chi Minh City

Belgian King, Queen visit historical sites in HCMC

SGGPO

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who are on a state visit to Vietnam, visited Vinh Nghiem Pagoda and War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3.

z6469909076012-be9a9b321a979cb1a031440a068911a8-4678-1695.jpg
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visit Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Venerable Thich Thanh Phong, deputy chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and abbot of Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, received and introduced the culture, history, and development of the pagoda to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, along with the high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Belgium.

On the same day, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde paid visits to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and War Remnants Museum and participated in several other activities.

z6469909069013-dd7f7af3942e74971c14008e7ef7f8b9-6982-5046.jpg
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visit Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3. (Photo: SGGP)
z6469907570892-5d353f934c2adf07aa7b0f479be401c7-9452-1936.jpg
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visit War Remnants Museum on April 3. (Photo: SGGP)
z6469907604751-a64a7f4c81759124b6cba721c1d785a6-9939-9196.jpg
z6469907586936-560d818dd658cb73eb85f2741a0baa0a-5860-3970.jpg
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium meets Agent Orange victims at War Remnants Museum. (Photo: SGGP)
z6469907564241-d9c64fc09d5f756f039b5fa7487e8d06-2441-5386.jpg
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium meets Agent Orange victims at War Remnants Museum. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visit historical sites in HCMC Vinh Nghiem pagoda War Remnants Museum

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn