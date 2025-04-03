Belgian King, Queen visit historical sites in HCMC

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who are on a state visit to Vietnam, visited Vinh Nghiem Pagoda and War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visit Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City on April 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Venerable Thich Thanh Phong, deputy chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and abbot of Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, received and introduced the culture, history, and development of the pagoda to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, along with the high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Belgium.

On the same day, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde paid visits to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and War Remnants Museum and participated in several other activities.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visit War Remnants Museum on April 3. (Photo: SGGP)

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium meets Agent Orange victims at War Remnants Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

