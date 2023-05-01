Belgian artists’ much-awaited performance at festival in Vietnam

Much-awaited special performances of walking on stilts in the rain by artists from Belgium’s Namur City brought a bustling, joyful and colorful atmosphere to the streets of Hue.

This art performance is the most anticipated performance at Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2023.

The tradition of walking on stilts in Belgium dates back to the early 14th century in the Merchtem region where was often hit by floods, people could only walk on tall sticks to avoid getting wet. Over time, walking on stilts has become one of the unique cultural features of residents in Merchtem in particular and Belgium in general.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has officially registered the Namur tradition of stilt jousting on the list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity,

Belgium's Namur stilt art troupe will perform from 4:30 p.m. on days from May 1 to May 4 on the streets of Hue city center.

Along with performing skillful stilt walking, the artists of the Namur City Stilt Art Troupe also guide residents and visitors to experience this art form in the streets of Hue.