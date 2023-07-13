AVC Men’s Challenge Cup 2023: Vietnam beats Chinese Taipei, entering semi-finals

The next match of the tournament was held on July 12 in Taipei (China). The Vietnamese men's volleyball team successfully advanced to the knockout stage, which featured the top 12 outstanding teams after the group stage. The team faced the host team, Chinese Taipei, as its opponent.

Knowing the opponent was formidable, Coach Tran Dinh Tien assembled the best players to ensure a strong defense and effective attacks. During the match, setter Dinh Van Duy made a notable contribution by skillfully coordinating quick and precise ball distribution, enabling the hitters of the Vietnamese men's volleyball team to play with great enthusiasm.

In the opening set of the match, both teams had a slow start. However, thanks to the outstanding performances of hitters like Duong Van Tien, Tu Thanh Thuan, and Nguyen Ngoc Thuan, the Vietnamese men's volleyball team secured a 25/20 victory. In the second set, the host team, Chinese Taipei, tightened their game, particularly in their blocking, and narrowly won with a score of 25/23.

Nevertheless, in the third and fourth sets, the Vietnamese men’s volleyball team dominated with scores of 25/19 and 25/15, respectively. This impressive 3-1 victory ensured Coach Tran Dinh Tien's team a place in the semi-finals. As the Vietnamese men’s volleyball team is in the first bracket of the tournament, it does not have to compete in the quarterfinals.

During the day, men's volleyball teams from Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Indonesia, achieved victories. Thailand defeated Hong Kong (China) with a score of 3-1, while Indonesia emerged victorious with a score of 3-0 against Kazakhstan. These two teams will meet in the quarterfinals, and the winner will become the opponent for the Vietnamese men's volleyball team in the semi-finals of this year's tournament.

This is the first time that the Vietnamese men's volleyball team has participated in the AVC Challenge Cup, a tournament in Asian volleyball, and reaching the semi-finals is a commendable achievement.

The last quarterfinal match of the tournament will feature a showdown between Bahrain and Australia. The victorious team will go on to face South Korea in the semi-finals. The quarterfinal matches will be held on July 13, and the semi-finals will take place on July 14.