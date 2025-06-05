National

Authorities strive to complete Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 4 by 2028 end

The Government Office has issued an official dispatch conveying the directive of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh regarding the progress of the investment and construction project for Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 4.

After reviewing the submission from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on the pre-feasibility study report for the investment and construction of Ring Road 4 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Construction, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and relevant agencies to concentrate resources; accelerate the implementation of the project; complete the compensation, support and resettlement work by June 2026; and strive to complete the entire project by the end of 2028.

vanhdai4-nyfv-8801.jpg
Map of Ring Road 4

The construction of Ring Road 4 in Ho Chi Minh City is classified as a nationally significant project and will pass through Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

The total length of the route is 159.31 kilometers, including 46.08 kilometers in Dong Nai Province, 20.5 kilometers in Ho Chi Minh City and 74.5 kilometers in Long An.

