Dong Nai reclaims over 482 hectares of land for HCMC Ring Road No.4 project

According to the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province, the province will proceed with land withdrawal across several districts to implement the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.4 project.

The proposed ring road spans nearly 47 kilometers, cutting through the districts of Vinh Cuu, Trang Bom, Thong Nhat, Long Thanh, and Cam My. The project is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with a total estimated investment of over VND26 trillion.

The project is divided into two main components: land clearance, projected to cost more than VND10 trillion, and construction, requiring over VND16 trillion. Of the total funding, the State budget will contribute over VND14 trillion—specifically, more than VND10 trillion for site clearance and around VND4 trillion for construction.

To facilitate the development, Dong Nai Province will need to reclaim over 482 hectares of land and provide resettlement for nearly 1,700 affected households. The provincial government has tasked the Department of Finance with securing the VND10 trillion required for site clearance.

Meanwhile, the Department of Construction has been instructed to coordinate with investors to revise and detail the project implementation roadmap, assist local authorities in adjusting relevant zoning plans, and ensure a steady supply of construction materials and waste disposal sites. The Department of Industry and Trade has been directed to take the lead in relocating technical infrastructure impacted by the project.

In a related news, the People’s Committee of Bao Loc City (Lam Dong Province) has announced the recovery of a total of 9,738 square meters from Lam Dong Tea Joint Stock Company, the Center for Agricultural Seeds and Supplies, Ngoc Bao Tea Joint Stock Company, and Lam Dong Industrial Construction Co., Ltd. This land will be used to build a residential zone supporting the Tan Phu–Bao Loc and Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway projects, which run through Bao Loc City and stretch approximately 140 kilometers in total.

This is the first resettlement area in the province to be launched in connection with these expressway projects, with a budget allocation of VND15 billion. The development will include a 170-meter internal road with an 8-meter-wide road surface, along with infrastructure for street lighting, fire-fighting water supply, and supporting facilities.

As for the Bao Loc–Lien Khuong Expressway (Phase 1), which has already received official approval, the project will cover a distance of 73.6 kilometers with a total investment exceeding VND17.7 trillion. The districts of Duc Trong, Di Linh, Bao Lam, and Bao Loc City—all lying along the route—are currently expediting preparations for boundary staking and the handover of demarcation markers, as well as surveying and inventorying crops and livestock. These efforts are critical to the forthcoming compensation and land clearance phases.

