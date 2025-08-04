Land clearance delays threaten National Highway 28B upgrade project

With the deadline for disbursing funds allocated under the 2021–2025 medium-term public investment plan fast approaching, the upgrade project for National Highway 28B remains stalled due to ongoing complications in site clearance.

National Highway 28B through Dai Ninh Pass in Lam Dong remains in disarray.

The Lam Dong Department of Agriculture and Environment, on August 4, reported that it had requested the provincial People’s Committee to urgently issue a policy framework concerning compensation, support, resettlement, land pricing, and technical-economic norms for land valuation. These policies are necessary for local commune authorities to establish the legal basis to prepare, assess, and approve compensation and resettlement plans for households affected by the project.

Twenty households in Ninh Gia and Ta Hine communes remain unidentified as land users despite land acquisition notices.

As of now, across the communes of Luong Son, Song Luy, and Phan Son, compensation plans have yet to be approved for 180 households occupying 6.5 hectares of land and six organizations with a combined 2.2 hectares.

One of the main obstacles is local opposition to the proposed compensation rates. In addition, several households have demanded compensation for land parcels adjacent to National Highway 28B that fall outside their official land-use certificates.

Several components of the project remain unfinished, even as the 2025 completion deadline approaches.

The problem has been exacerbated by the lack of a unified land price framework following administrative mergers in Lam Dong Province, leaving newly consolidated commune-level authorities uncertain about how to proceed with compensation and resettlement planning.

Construction equipment stands idle at the National Highway 28B upgrade project.

Complicating matters further, 20 households in Ninh Gia and Ta Hine communes remain unidentified as land users, even after official land acquisition notices have been issued.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the Ministry of Construction recently urged the Lam Dong People’s Committee to direct commune authorities and relevant local agencies to finalize all compensation procedures, land acquisition, and relocation of technical infrastructure within August 2025, so contractors can access a cleared site to begin construction.

Upgrade of National Highway 28B at risk of falling behind schedule

Failure to deliver the site on schedule may prevent the project from meeting its 2025 completion target and jeopardize full disbursement of the allocated investment capital, potentially resulting in the suspension of the entire project.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan