Party General Secretary praises prominent exemplars of People's Public Security

The Ministry of Public Security held the 9th Patriotic Emulation Congress, titled “For the Fatherland's Security,” in Hanoi on August 4, with the participation of Party General Secretary To Lam.

In his address, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasized that in recent years, patriotic emulation movements have made significant contributions to the nation’s development.

He highlighted the People’s Public Security Forces for their heroic tradition and the achievements they have attained through these movements. The forces have effectively fulfilled their mission of safeguarding national security and maintaining public order and safety, contributing to the preservation of peace and stability, fostering national development, and ensuring a prosperous and fulfilling life for the people.

The Party General Secretary noted that the exemplary individuals represent numerous heroic achievements, commendable actions, and successes across all sectors of the People’s Public Security Forces. He emphasized that this gathering serves as an opportunity to review the accomplishments of the patriotic emulation movements and to take pride in these distinguished achievements.

At the meeting, delegates shared their daily duties and responsibilities as members of the People’s Public Security Forces. They expressed their resilience, pride, and determination to overcome hardships in order to bring peace and happiness to the people.

According to Party General Secretary To Lam, criminals today employ every possible tactic to lure and corrupt officers and soldiers. Without strong resolve, they risk falling into moral decline.

The Party General Secretary called for creating an environment that enables officers to work more effectively, develop professionally, and strengthen their resilience and confidence. He expressed his joy at the existing systems, regulations, and policies supporting officers, praising the Ministry of Public Security for its exemplary implementation in this regard.

Major General Pham Kim Dinh, Director of the Political Affairs Department of the Ministry of Public Security, said that over the past years, thousands of outstanding examples have emerged from emulation movements, demonstrating bravery, intelligence, dedication, creativity, and the achievement of numerous remarkable accomplishments. These exemplary individuals and collectives have been honored with prestigious awards.

Among them, 44 individuals and collectives have been conferred or posthumously awarded the title of "Hero of the People’s Armed Forces"; 78 received the Military Exploit Order; 735 were awarded the Victory Medal; and 59 received the Labor Order.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh