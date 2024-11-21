HCMC strives to start construction for Ring Road 4 project in early 2026

Ho Chi Minh City strives to start construction for the Ring Road 4 project, including component projects for parallel roads and frontage roads, in early 2026.

By 2028, the project is expected to be completed and put into operation.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is collecting comments from its members to complete the pre-feasibility study dossier for the construction and investment project of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 4 based on aggregating documents from localities to submit to the Prime Minister.

The construction and investment project of Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 4 has a total length of more than 200 kilometers across Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Long An, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Dong Nai and Binh Duong.

This project is part of the nation's key projects, approved by the National Assembly for the investment policy.

The first phase of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 4 has a total preliminary investment of about VND122,774.28 billion (US$4.9 billion) including loan interest.

As planned, Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate with relevant provinces to complete the pre-feasibility study report and propose specific mechanisms and policies to report to the Prime Minister to submit to the National Assembly.

Besides, relevant sides will organize investor selection for the project in 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City strives to start the project, including the component projects of parallel roads and frontage roads, in early 2026. By 2028, the entire first phase of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 4 project will be completed and put into operation.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai assigned the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport to act as the focal point, coordinate with the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to receive and complete the pre-feasibility study report and specific mechanisms and policies to submit to the National Assembly in the first quarter of 2025; and give advice on procedures for implementing the project segment through Ho Chi Minh City to start construction in the first quarter of 2026 and complete in 2028.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong