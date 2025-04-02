Long An Province allocates US$7.8 mln for HCMC Ring Road 4 Project in 2025

The People's Council of Long An Province has approved the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, the section passing through Long An Province and committed to balancing the local budget for the project.

Accordingly, the Mekong Delta province of Long An will allocate VND200 billion (US$7.8 million) for the project implementation in 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.4 project is being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is expected to be completed and put into operation before 2030.

The project spans approximately 159.31 kilometers, passing through localities of Ba Ria – Vung Tau with 18.23 kilometers, Dong Nai with 46,08 kilometers, Ho Chi Minh City with 16.7 kilometers and Long An with 78.3 kilometers.

The section in Long An Province is divided into four sub-projects, with a total investment of approximately VND68.7 trillion (US$2.7 billion).

The project's investment sources included VND31,013.26 billion (US$1.21 billion) from the Government's budget, VND10,000.05 billion (US$390 million) from Long An's budget, VND1,767.88 billion (US$69 million) from Ho Chi Minh City's budget, VND25,934.34 billion (US$1 billion) from investors.

In 2025, Long An Province will allocate VND200 billion (US$7.8 million). The remaining VND9,800 billion (US$382 million) is planned for medium-term public investment from 2026 to 2028 and additional revenue sources with an average of VND3,266 billion (US$127 million) per year.

Once completed, the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.4 project will likely enhance connectivity between economic hubs, industrial zones, and satellite cities of Ho Chi Minh City with the Southern Key Economic Zone.

It will also serve as a strategic transport corridor linking the Southeastern, Southwestern and Central Highlands regions, boosting socio-economic development and reducing traffic congestion in urban centers.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong