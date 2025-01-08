HCMC seeks NA approval to expedite Ring Road 4 construction

HCMC and neighboring provinces are urging the NA to approve special mechanisms and policies to accelerate the construction of Ring Road 4, addressing funding and procedural hurdles.

The HCMC Ring Road 4 project is facing unclear investment mechanism (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, the People’s Committees of HCMC, the provinces of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An are seeking authorization to utilize local budgets for the implementation of constituent projects within the HCMC Ring Road 4 development.

Concurrently, they are requesting the enactment of a support framework for localities in allocating budgetary resources to shared infrastructure components (such as inter-provincial bridges), the adjustment of state budget contribution ratios to align with project scale and the financial capacity of each respective locality, and the formulation of special policies to streamline procedures as well as facilitate project deployment.

The HCMC Ring Road 4 project constitutes a key transport initiative of strategic importance for the socio-economic development of both the Southeast region and the Southern Key Economic Zone. This major route is expected not only to resolve issues pertaining to goods transport and reduce logistical expenditures but also to bolster inter-regional connectivity, thereby becoming a driving force for economic growth and urban expansion.

According to the local authorities, despite its pivotal role, the implementation of the HCMC Ring Road 4 project is currently hampered by several factors, including the absence of a mechanism for deploying local budget funds.

Furthermore, investment projects for Thu Bien Bridge (connecting Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces) and the bridge linking Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces are encountering difficulties due to a lack of a suitable framework enabling one locality to utilize its budget to support investment in another. These issues are collectively impacting the project’s timeline.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam