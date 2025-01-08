Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC seeks NA approval to expedite Ring Road 4 construction

SGGP

HCMC and neighboring provinces are urging the NA to approve special mechanisms and policies to accelerate the construction of Ring Road 4, addressing funding and procedural hurdles.

11.jpg
The HCMC Ring Road 4 project is facing unclear investment mechanism (Photo: SGGP)


Accordingly, the People’s Committees of HCMC, the provinces of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An are seeking authorization to utilize local budgets for the implementation of constituent projects within the HCMC Ring Road 4 development.

Concurrently, they are requesting the enactment of a support framework for localities in allocating budgetary resources to shared infrastructure components (such as inter-provincial bridges), the adjustment of state budget contribution ratios to align with project scale and the financial capacity of each respective locality, and the formulation of special policies to streamline procedures as well as facilitate project deployment.

The HCMC Ring Road 4 project constitutes a key transport initiative of strategic importance for the socio-economic development of both the Southeast region and the Southern Key Economic Zone. This major route is expected not only to resolve issues pertaining to goods transport and reduce logistical expenditures but also to bolster inter-regional connectivity, thereby becoming a driving force for economic growth and urban expansion.

According to the local authorities, despite its pivotal role, the implementation of the HCMC Ring Road 4 project is currently hampered by several factors, including the absence of a mechanism for deploying local budget funds.

Furthermore, investment projects for Thu Bien Bridge (connecting Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces) and the bridge linking Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces are encountering difficulties due to a lack of a suitable framework enabling one locality to utilize its budget to support investment in another. These issues are collectively impacting the project’s timeline.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

HCMC NA approval Ring Road 4 construction traffic infrastructure traffic upgrades inter-provincial connection

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn