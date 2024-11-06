Austrian trade delegation study investment opportunities in Vietnam

Austrian delegates study investment and partnership opportunities with Vietnamese companies in the fields of waste treatment, water treatment, and wastewater treatment.

A trade delegation from Austria, headed by Commercial Counselor Dietmar Schwank, recently paid avisit to the Da Phuoc Waste Treatment Complex to know more about waste treatment in Vietnam.

CEO Kevin Moore introduces the scale of the Da Phuoc Waste Treatment Complex to the Austrian trade delegation

During his presentation on the investment and operational process of the Da Phuoc Waste Treatment Complex in Binh Chanh District, CEO Kevin Moore disclosed that the project is being undertaken by Mr. David Duong, a Vietnamese-American entrepreneur. Mr. Duong currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of California Waste Solutions (CWS) in the United States and VWS Company in Vietnam.

With extensive experience in the field of waste treatment, Mr. David Duong chose modern waste treatment technology from the United States to apply in waste treatment in Vietnam when investing in VWS Company. The requirement is how to best treat waste while still ensuring environmental protection and human health protection.

At the reception, VWS representatives and the Austrian business delegation discussed the challenges, benefits, and investment climate for foreign companies operating in Vietnam. The conversation also covered VWS's expertise in areas such as hazardous waste treatment, environmental sanitation, wastewater management, factory construction, and waste classification technology.

Each day, Da Phuoc Waste Treatment Complex receives and processes approximately 6,000 to 6,500 tons of waste generated by Ho Chi Minh City. This significant volume, constituting roughly 70 percent of the city's total daily waste, is treated using advanced American sanitary landfill technology. Additionally, VWS, a key player in the complex, focuses on recycling waste into valuable products such as compost and electricity.

The members of the visiting delegation and VWS representatives exchange information related to waste treatment technology

To advance the initiative of enhancing waste treatment technology in Ho Chi Minh City and to decrease the reliance on landfills, VWS Company has collaborated with both domestic and international experts to develop a waste-to-energy incineration facility. This facility is projected to have the capacity to process approximately 3,000 tons of waste per day, which represents the residual waste remaining after recycling and the production of organic fertilizer. The anticipated total investment for this project ranges from US$420 to US$750 million.

Furthermore, VWS Company is actively engaged in a waste composting initiative and is collecting gas for electricity generation at the landfill site, which is currently operational and under the supervision of the technical department. In addition to its focus on waste management and environmental sustainability, VWS Company places a high priority on labor safety, ensuring the well-being of its employees and workers, as well as contributing to social security in the local community where the facility operates.

In addition to its core function of waste treatment and job creation, VWS Company contributes to the community through various social activities, participation in business associations, and environmental initiatives. After visiting the leachate treatment plant, landfill gas power plant, and waste recycling workshop, the Austrian business delegation commended VWS Company's significant investment in the Da Phuoc Waste Treatment Area.

They acknowledged the project's positive impact on Ho Chi Minh City's cleanliness and beauty, and expressed their desire to return for further exploration of potential cooperation opportunities in environmental treatment.

By Dinh Huong – Translated By Anh Quan