Australian Consulate empowers Southern Vietnam journalists with digital skills

The Australian Consulate-General and the ABC have wrapped up a three-day special workshop equipping local media professionals with advanced tools to combat misinformation and leverage artificial intelligence in modern storytelling.

The Australian Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the ABC International Development (ABCID), the media development unit of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, held the Digital Dialogues Training program in Vung Tau from June 1 to 3 to enhance media capacity for journalists, editors, and digital content creators in the Southern region in the digital era.

Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kate Wallace speaks at the program's opening ceremony.

According to Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Kate Wallace, media organizations in Southeast Asia and globally face numerous challenges, including fake news, misinformation, changing public expectations, financial pressures, and the rising impact of new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

The training program focused on digital tools and reinforced practical journalism skills to help media professionals deliver deep stories on social and regional changes.

Participants and ABCID experts discussed key issues, including:

Countering fake news and misinformation to build media trust.

Establishing ethical frameworks for responsible AI usage.

Developing multi-platform content strategies based on audience behavior.

Journalists and editors practice mobile journalism (MoJo) skills at TLC Modular prefabricated housing company.

Participants also conducted field trips to Austal Vietnam Shipbuilding and TLC Modular Company, practicing mobile journalism (Mojo) skills with AI tools such as Perplexity, NotebookLM, and ChatGPT.

The program is part of the "Southeast Asia Digital Dialogues" series designed to boost local media capacity and navigate digital opportunities and challenges. It aligns with the long-term strategy "Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040," which reflects Australia's commitment to deepening ties with Vietnam following the upgrade of their bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan