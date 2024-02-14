Association to present 30,000 books to mountainous children in 2024

Thieu said that the activity is part of a project to provide free books to children in mountainous and remote areas, which was launched in 2021.

According to the VWA leader, this year, the association plans to implement various activities, including the printing of 50 outstanding works in the past 50 years.



The association will hold the 22nd Vietnam Poetry Day on the 15th day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Dragon at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and announce the winners of the VWA Awards 2023, the young author awards 2023, and impressive female author awards 2023.



In 2024, the VWA will host the Mekong literature conference in October in Hanoi, while coordinating with the Chinese Writers Association to organise a conference, and welcoming writer delegations from Cuba, Palestine, the Republic of Korea, and Colombia, he said.



The VWA President said that the association will launch a project to assist Cuban writers in printing their collections. Starting from 2024, the association will print five outstanding works by Cuban authors each year, with about 2,000 copies for each work, which will be sent to Cuba.



Thieu underlined that the VWA had a good year in 2023, with the organisation of the 21st Vietnam Poetry Day themed “New Rhythms” at Hanoi's Thang Long Imperial Citadel, among other exciting events throughout the year.

VNA