Education

Nearly 1 million students in HCMC perform Vovinam to set world record

SGGP

On December 1, nearly one million students across 1,500 schools in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously took part in a mass Vovinam music–martial arts performance, setting a world record for the largest synchronized martial arts display.

1707477322781353478-602-5699.jpg
Nearly 1,200 students of Marie Curie High School participate in Vovinam martial arts performance. (Photo: SGGP)

At precisely 8:30 a.m., students from primary, secondary, and high schools, as well as continuing education centers, participated in the mass Vovinam martial arts performance in a vibrant, festive atmosphere. The event was held as part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment and development of Ho Chi Minh City’s education sector.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Hieu, said that the event reflects the long-standing tradition of the city’s education sector, which places strong emphasis on holistic development, particularly physical education.

He hoped that all students, in addition to focusing on their academic responsibilities, would maintain regular physical training to build strong, healthy bodies, contributing to the development of a high-quality workforce for Ho Chi Minh City in particular and for the nation as a whole.

Earlier, on the morning of November 30, approximately 60,000 school students across Ho Chi Minh City participated in a Vovinam performance conducted both in-person and online, setting a dual record for Vietnam and the world for the largest number of students taking part in a single martial arts display.

e59dbd4af8f374ad2de2-479-8171.jpg
315 students of An Lac High School participate in Vovinam martial arts performance. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

mass Vovinam music–martial arts performance 50th anniversary of the establishment and development of Ho Chi Minh City’s education sector Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn