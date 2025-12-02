Nearly 1 million students in HCMC perform Vovinam to set world record

On December 1, nearly one million students across 1,500 schools in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously took part in a mass Vovinam music–martial arts performance, setting a world record for the largest synchronized martial arts display.

Nearly 1,200 students of Marie Curie High School participate in Vovinam martial arts performance. (Photo: SGGP)

At precisely 8:30 a.m., students from primary, secondary, and high schools, as well as continuing education centers, participated in the mass Vovinam martial arts performance in a vibrant, festive atmosphere. The event was held as part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment and development of Ho Chi Minh City’s education sector.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Hieu, said that the event reflects the long-standing tradition of the city’s education sector, which places strong emphasis on holistic development, particularly physical education.

He hoped that all students, in addition to focusing on their academic responsibilities, would maintain regular physical training to build strong, healthy bodies, contributing to the development of a high-quality workforce for Ho Chi Minh City in particular and for the nation as a whole.

Earlier, on the morning of November 30, approximately 60,000 school students across Ho Chi Minh City participated in a Vovinam performance conducted both in-person and online, setting a dual record for Vietnam and the world for the largest number of students taking part in a single martial arts display.

315 students of An Lac High School participate in Vovinam martial arts performance. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh