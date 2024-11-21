Aspire Hub brings Singapore-standard personalized coaching method to Vietnam

Aspire Hub, the leading educational institution from Singapore, officially expanded its business to Vietnam with the opening of the first tutoring center in Phu My Hung, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City in late September.

With its proven method and experience in personalized coaching, Aspire Hub’s focus here remains to support students, who are enrolled in international and dual-language schools in Vietnam, to perform well in international exams and gaining admission to prestigious universities worldwide.

For over the past two decades, Aspire Hub has been working with students in Singapore to achieve academic excellence through its 16 branches across the island nation. Singapore’s education system is widely regarded as one of the best globally due to its rigorous curriculum, high standards of teaching, and strong emphasis on holistic development.

In such a system that is also highly competitive, extra learning plays an important role in supplementing school syllabus and giving students the competitive edge they need when preparing for key exams which are crucial for their educational and career progression.

“After thorough market research, we saw Vietnam as the ideal first stop outside of Singapore to promote our coaching method in helping students realize their potential and thrive. Vietnam is currently among the top five countries when it comes to the number of newly opened international schools, which is proof of the increasing demand for international education here. Aspire Hub is confident in our ability to provide the extra teaching support that both students and parents seek”, shared Mr. Freeman Tan, Co-Founder, Aspire Hub.

The modern education landscape is increasingly complex, with rigorous curriculums and high academic standards placing significant pressure on students to excel. Many parents may find it challenging to provide the necessary support due to time constraints or a lack of subject expertise. Aspire Hub addresses this challenge by offering expert tutoring, keeping pace with the latest curriculum changes and providing tailored support to help students reach their full potential.

According to ICEF Monitor, an international education information platform, Vietnam is among the top ten global markets for student mobility in 2024 with nearly 140,000 Vietnamese students currently abroad for higher education who mainly choose to sign up for tourism, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), business and health-related degrees.

“Our journey with every student starts from coaching them to develop the skills to learn and grow, to empowering them to actively progress and make the right choices for themselves. Our track record with top university admission for Singapore students over the years is a testament to our dedication to your child’s success, both in school and life”, added Mr. Freeman Tan.

Aspire Hub Vietnam provides a wide range of academic subjects for students in Grades 8 to 12 (aged 14 to 18), with a focus on Math & Science, specifically designed to prepare them for international exams such as IGCSE, A-Levels, IBDP, and AP, coached by teachers from Singapore. The company has plans to open more centers within Ho Chi Minh City by early 2025.

About Aspire Hub Established in 2001, Aspire Hub is a well-established tutoring center in Singapore, boasting 16 branches across various locations. Aspire Hub has built a solid reputation through its customized learning programs tailored to each student’s needs. Aspire Hub also partners with different schools in Singapore, offering both academic and non-academic training.

For more information, visit http://www.aspirehub.asia.

Gia Bao