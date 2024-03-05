Artists enjoy new joyful life at Thi Nghe Nursing Home

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh and leaders of its sub-divisions visited and presented gifts to artists after they moved to Thi Nghe Nursing Home.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh talks with elite artist Dieu Hien.

Here, Director Thinh listened to the sharing about the new accommodation, health situation of veteran artists and encouraged them to try to adapt with a new life.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh encourages an artist who is taking care of at Thi Nghe Nursing Home.

The Director of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs also asked the Thi Nghe Nursing Home's leaders to continue to be concerned and take care of mental health of the artists.

Among them, artists Mac Can and Dieu Hien expressed their joyfulness and happiness with a new clean and beautiful residence.

Thi Nghe Nursing Home is taking care of seven artists comprising elite artist Dieu Hien, artists Ngoc Dang, Le Thi Tam, Le Huu Son, Dang Thi Xuan, Mac Can and Huynh Thanh Tra.

Five artists were moved from the Ho Chi Minh City Artists Nursing Home and two artists Mac Can and Huynh Thanh Tra were received from their former residences on February 27.

After many years of operation, the facility has deteriorated and lack of living conditions for the artists so Ho Chi Minh City's leaders decided to transfer veteran artists to Thi Nghe Nursing Home.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong