Cultural industry expected to contribute 7 percent to GDP by 2030

The Government has just sent the investment policy for the ‘National Program on Cultural Development in the 2025-2035 Period’ to the National Assembly.

Director Phi Tien Son on the set of the film ‘Dao, pho va piano’



Accordingly, the Government proposes the launch of this program on a national scale, ranging from provinces, districts, to communes and hamlets, plus the inclusion of Vietnamese cultural centers in countries with long-term cultural relationships with Vietnam like the US, Japan, Russia, the Republic of Korea, China, and Cambodia.

The content related to these centers is exclusive from the scope of Clause 9 in Article 4 of the Public Investment Law. Therefore, the Government asks that the National Assembly greenlight the investment for establishing these centers in the program of the 2031-2035 period.

The Government expects to mobilize VND122.3 trillion (US$4.8 billion) in the first stage of 2025-2030 and VND134 trillion ($ 5.26 billion) in the second stage of 2031-2035.

Among the nine specific targets of this proposal, the cultural industry is forecast to contribute 7 percent to the national GDP in 2030. The human resources for this industry account for 7 percent of the total quantity of employed workers in the country.

The revenue contribution of the film industry is predicted to reach $250 million, including $125 million from Vietnamese films, whereas $31 million will come from the performing arts industry. The industries of fine arts, photography and exhibition will earn $125 million, and the advertising industry $3.2 billion. Finally, cultural tourism will account for 15 – 20 percent of the total income amount of $40 billion from tourists.

Three trading floors for cultural products and services in HCMC, Hanoi, and Da Nang City will be formed to facilitate creativity among the community and boost the growth of the market so that the rights of the public to access and enjoy cultural products are ensured.

By Anh Thu – Translated by Thanh Tam