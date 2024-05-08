Thai Xoe dance performance sets new record

The massive performance of Thai Xoe dance art has been recognized as the show organized at the largest number of places in the country by the Vietnam Record Organization (VietKings) in Hanoi on May 7.

The massive performance of Thai Xoe dance art has been recognized as the show organized at the largest number of places in the country by the Vietnam Record Organization (VietKings) in Hanoi on May 7.

A Thai Xoe dance performance featuring the participation of more than 2,000 employees of Muong Thanh Group was held in Ha Long, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Vinh, Dien Bien, Ly Son, Phu Quoc, Hanoi and other localities nationwide, and Vientiane in Laos on May 2-7.

The event aims to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024) and the National Tourism Year-Dien Bien 2024.

The art of Thai Xoe dance was listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the 16th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which took place from December 13-18, 2021 in Paris, France.

Thai Xoe is a unique type of traditional dance that is associated with and plays a significant role in the daily life of Thai ethnic communities in the northwest of Vietnam, especially in the provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, and Yen Bai.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh