Special art program presented at Red Flamboyant Festival 2024

A special art program, the highlight event of the 2024 Hoa Phuong Do (Red Flamboyant Flower) Festival will be held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 11.

An 18,000-seat outdoor stage has been installed at the square in front of the newly-built Hai Phong’s Center of Politics and Administration in the North Cam River new urban area in Thuy Nguyen District.

Following the performance, a spectacular high-altitude firework display will shine on the skyline of the port city.

The program under the theme “Hai Phong - the sparkling heritage land” will be broadcast live on the Vietnam National Television's VTV1, TV channels in Hai Phong and other provinces and cities.

The Hoa Phuong Do (flamboyant red) Festival 2024 is held annually in May. The event aims to promote historical and cultural traditions and improve the quality of tourism products of Hai Phong City.

This year’s festival also marks the 69th anniversary of the city’s Liberation Day (May 13, 1955 -2024) and the UNESCO recognition of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage Site.

A series of more than 30 cultural and sports events have been organized from April 30 to June 1 with the participation of the art troupe of Nanning, the city of the Zhuang Autonomous Region of Guangxi, China.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh