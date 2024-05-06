HBSO to present famous opera excerpts in HCMC

The HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a concert featuring excerpts from famous operas at the municipal Opera House on May 12.

The show will present to music lovers works of opera excerpts, including La Cenerentola (Cinderella) by Gioachino Rossini, Le Villi (The Will-o-the-Wisps) by Giacomo Puccini, Il trovatore (The Troubadour) by Giuseppe Verdi, Cavalleria Rusticana (Rustic Chivalry) by Pietro Mascagni, Norma by Georges Bizet.

The classic masterpieces will be performed by HBSO’s artists namely Pham Khanh Ngoc, Pham Trang, Dao Mac, Phan Hong Diu, and tenor Nguyen Truong Linh of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh.

Tenor Nguyen Truong Linh won several prestigious awards in major competitions, such as the gold medal in the National Young Talent Music Competition 2020, the first prize in the Chamber Music category of the Quang Ninh's Sao Mai (Morning Star) Singing Contest 2022, the second prize in the National Chamber Music and Opera Singing Competition in 2023.

He served as a soloist in “The Princess Anio” opera which hit the stages in Hanoi and Tokyo, Japan to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations. The opera is based on the love story between Sotaro Araki, a merchant from Nagasaki, Japan, and Princess Ngoc Hoa (called Princess Anio by the Japanese) in Hoi An during the era of the Shuinsen in the early 17th century.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh