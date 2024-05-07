Nearly 1,000 people participate in art program celebrating Dien Bien Phu Victory

A special art performance marking the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory was held at the Square of May 7 in Dien Bien Phu City in the northern province of Dien Bien on May 6.

The special art performance marking the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former State Presidents Nguyen Minh Triet, Truong Tan Sang, and Nguyen Xuan Phuc; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Van An; Acting State President Nguyen Thi Anh Xuan; Standing Member of the Secretariat, Head of the Central Organization Committee Truong Thi Mai; Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man; Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac; Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense; General To Lam, Minister of Public Security; Secretaries of the Party Committees of Hanoi and HCMC Dinh Tien Dung and Nguyen Van Nen.

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, departments, and localities nationwide attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the art program. (Photo: SGGP)

There were a large number of leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, departments, and localities nationwide, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Armed Forces Heroes, war veterans, youth volunteers, and frontline workers, together with the local people in Dien Bien Province.

The art program is one of the highlight events marking the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory with the participation of nearly 1,000 people, including People’s Artists Tran Hieu, Quang Tho, and Minh Duc, and singers including Tung Duong, Duong Hoang Yen, Vu Thang Loi, Truong Linh, Dao To Loan.

The show featured the connectivity between the past, present, and future, reviving the fierce atmosphere of the Dien Bien Phu battle and showcasing the campaign’s glorious victory. It also aims to pay tribute to heroic martyrs and people credited with revolutionary service.

In conclusion, a spectacular fireworks display celebrating the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory brought joy and excitement to people.

Images of the special art performance:

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh