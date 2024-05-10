Many international art troupes to participate in Hue Festival 2024

The 2024 Hue Festival themed “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development”, featuring a wide range of traditional festivals and rituals, cultural, sports, and tourism activities is scheduled to take place all year round.

The international press conference on the Hue Festival 2024 and Hue International Arts Festival 2024 in Hanoi on May 9. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of Thua Thien - Hue Province Nguyen Van Phuong at an international press conference on the Hue Festival 2024 and Hue International Arts Festival 2024 which was held in Hanoi on May 9.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of Thua Thien – Hue Province.

Accordingly, the spring festival including royal and folk ceremonies will run from January-March.

The summer festival falling in the peak hours of Hue Festival will be held from April to June, consisting of the Hue Festival 2024 week to take place on June 7-12 with the participation of many domestic and foreign art troupes.

The autumn festival taking place from July to September is expected to introduce to visitors festivals of Kylin and dragon, lanterns, ancient villages of Hue, and others.

The winter festival featuring various entertainment and arts programs, an international music festival and the countdown welcoming New Year 2025 will be organized from October to December.

The highlight is Hue International Arts Festival 2024 under the theme “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development” will take place on June 7-12 with the participation of 12 domestic and foreign art troupes from France, Spain, Belgium and South Korea, together with popular domestic artists, namely rappers Den Vau and Su Boi, the Chillies, Soobin Hoang Son, Bac Ninh Quan Ho Folk Song Theater, Bac Lieu Province’s Cao Van Lau Theater, and Viet Nam Circus Federation.

The opening ceremony of the Hue Festival 2024 with a spectacular lighting art performance will be held at Kien Trung Palace in the Hue Imperial City on the evening of June 7.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh