UOB Painting of the Year calls for entries from Vietnam

The UOB Painting of the Year, the longest-running annual art competition in Singapore and one of the most recognised in Southeast Asia, launched its 2nd edition for the artist community in Vietnam on May 7.

Organised by United Overseas Bank (UOB) Vietnam, the contest is an opportunity for domestic artists to showcase their creativity and vie for significant prizes. (Photo: uobgroup.com)

Organized by United Overseas Bank (UOB) Vietnam, it is an opportunity for domestic artists to showcase their creativity and vie for significant prizes. The top winner is set to win VND500 million (US$19,675), a slot to compete at the regional level for a prize worth up to SGD13,000 (US$9,600), and an opportunity to participate in a special artist residency program.

Entries, which are original works created within the past two years, must be submitted to the organizing board between May 7 and August 1.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of UOB Vietnam Victor Ngo said the country boasts a vibrant art scene with many young talents, as evidenced by outstanding artworks participating in the inaugural edition last year. The organizing board aims to foster a conducive environment to explore and develop Vietnamese arts talents, make arts more accessible, and inspire the next generation of artists.

Artist Dang Xuan Hoa, the head judge, said it is a great opportunity for local artists, especially young painters, to showcase new ideas and modern artistic styles. He also looked forward to the submission of many excellent works to help Vietnamese arts get established in the region.

In the competition's first edition last year, eight talented artists were honored.

