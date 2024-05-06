Telefilm 2024 to be held in June

The Vietnam International Exhibition on Film and Television Technology – Telefilm 20234 will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC’s District 7 from June 6-8.

The annual exhibition attracts more than 300 local and international enterprises specialized in the fields of film and television technology from 25 countries and territories.

The event includes exhibits in the sectors of content and scripts, equipment and technology, games, publishing, post-production services, and supporting technologies.

The exhibition is also a marketplace for participants to buy and sell content and technologies in the fields of film and television technology, film production equipment, and related services.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh