Thousands of people flock to pay tribute to General Giap

SGGP

Thousands of people from across the country have visited the late General Vo Nguyen Giap’s grave in Vung Chua - Yen Island in the central province of Quang Binh on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Thousands of people come to Vung Chua - Yen Island in Quang Binh province to pay tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap. (Photo: SGGP)

These included many delegations of war veterans, former youth volunteers, and soldiers who joined the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. The delegations came to the late General Vo Nguyen Giap's final resting place to pay tribute to his great contribution to the national liberation cause.

In addition, around 200-300 visitors, including about 50 international tourists, visit the memorial house dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap located by the Kien Giang River in his home village of An Xa in Le Thuy District every day, according to Vo Dai Ham, a relative of General Giap who has been taking care of the house.

Around 200-300 visitors visit the memorial house dedicated to General Vo Nguyen Giap in Le Thuy District. (Photo: SGGP)
Mr. Vo Dai Ham, a relative of General Giap has been taking care of the memorial house. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation of the Youth Unions of Binh Dinh Province visits the late General Vo Nguyen Giap’s grave. (Photo: SGGP)
By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh

