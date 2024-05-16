Vietnamese cuisine popularized in Singapore

A festival aiming to promote Vietnam’s rich culinary heritage along with dishes of Singapore and other countries is being held in the city-state.

Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Pho (noodle soup), banh duc (steamed rice cake) and banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) are among the Vietnamese delicacies introduced at the festival, which takes place at Conrad Centennial Singapore Hotel until June 9. Chefs Nguyen Viet Tin and Nguyen Dac Khoa of Hilton Da Nang Hotel were invited to the event.

Berry Chua, Director of Food and Beverage at Conrad Hotels & Resorts, said Vietnamese cuisine is very popular in Singapore, adding that over the past few years, many local hotels have included Vietnamese dishes in their menus, and the festival is to meet the growing demand for the foods.

Tin said Vietnamese dishes satisfy the taste of foreign diners thanks to their low fat and special flavor.

In his opening remarks on May 13, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung said this activity helps Singaporeans and international friends learn more about Vietnamese culture with its rich cuisine.

The diplomat said he hoped that Vietnamese agencies and businesses would organize more food promotion events, contributing to spreading the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine to the world.

Vietnamplus