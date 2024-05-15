Culture/art

VNOB to present Tchaikovsky's masterpiece “Swan Lake”

The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) will perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet “Swan Lake” at Hanoi Opera House on June 13-16, the VNOB announced at a press conference held on May 15.

The ballet choreographed by Meritorious Artist Luu Thu Lan will be reproduced by the VNOB based on the original choreography which was reworked in 1895 by Marius Petipa with Lev Ivanov.

In the “Swan Lake” story, people find that good and evil always coexist featuring the essence of human nature. It resembles the struggle that always exists in social life. Only love and noble ideals serve as gateways to help people overcome adversity, leading them to eternal love, Meritorious Artist Minh Duc, Director of the VNOB said.

Around 60 instrumentalists along with Meritorious Artists Pham Thu Hang and Van Nam, dancers Duc Hieu, Lan Nhi, Lan Chi, Khanh Bang, Tuan Anh, and artists of the VNOB and University of Theater and Cinema will join the ballet under the baton of conductor Dong Quang Vinh.

Conductor Dong Quang Vinh

Costumes for the ballet are designed by Japan’s Atelier Yoshino a stage costume rental company mainly on classic ballet, and fashion designer EllieVu.

"Swan Lake" is a timeless love story that mixes magic, tragedy and romance. It has mesmerized audiences for over a century and based on a German fairy tale. Tchaikovsky’s score tells the tragic love story of Prince Siegfried and Swan Princess, Odette, who is cursed to be a swan by day but a young woman at night.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

