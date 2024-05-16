Exhibition of “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” marks Uncle Ho’s 134th birthday anniversary

An exhibition of “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” and “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” opens in HCMC Book Street from now until May 19 to mark the 134th anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024).

The Tre (Youth) Publishing House has released more than 60 book titles for the “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase”. (Photo: SGGP)

The Tre (Youth) Publishing House launched the “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” in 1999. As of 2023, the publisher released more than 60 book titles featuring the life, revolutionary career, ideology, morality, and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.

The “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” received certificates of merit from the Propaganda and Education Board of the Municipal Party Committee in 2009 and 2015 for outstanding contributions to the “Studying and Following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and Style” program, and the Ho Hao Hon Prize 2024 from the HCMC Youth Union.

Since 2023, the Youth Publishing House has digitized and published the e-book series of the “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase”. The publisher will offer access to 600 free e-books during the exhibition.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh