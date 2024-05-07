Culture/art

Russia’s oldest orchestra performs Vietnamese music

Three works by Vietnamese composer Le Tu Minh were introduced at a concert performed by artists of the Moscow State Academic Symphonic Orchestra (MGASO) at the Moscow State Conservatory in Moscow on May 6.

440501252_389765530720859_3909626945763267507_n.jpg
Russia’s oldest orchestra performs a Vietnamese music piece. (Photo: VNA)

“Ve ben Me” (return to the mother), “Oi con song Vam Co” (Vam Co river), and “Hoi sinh” (reborn) were performed by soprano singer Anna Aglatova; cellist, and conductor of the Cello Quartet of the Moscow Opera House Boris Liphanovsky; and conductor Airat Kashaev to an audience who packed the conservatory to its full capacity.

Minh said the concert was expected to further consolidate the special friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

The event also held a special meaning as the two countries are celebrating the biggest jubilees, including the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024) of Vietnam and Russia’s 79th anniversary of Victory Day over Fascism in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2024).

Vietnamplus

