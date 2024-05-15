Culture/art

Korean- Da Lat music festival 2024 to take place in November

A Korean - Da Lat music festival 2024 and a trade promotion space will be held in the resort city of Da Lat, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in November under a proposal just approved by the province's authorities.

441285150_1127137888552669_8522335412820943819_n.jpg
A performance at the cultural and art exchange between Da Lat City and Chuncheon City of RoK’s Gangwon province in December last year (Photo: VNA)

Under the proposal of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Korean Digital Platforms Industry Association (KODPIA) will be responsible for the funding and organization of the above-mentioned activities.

Lam Dong province and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have held many cultural and art exchange activities to promote diplomatic relations and tourism. Notably, a cultural and art exchange between Da Lat City and Chuncheon City of RoK’s Gangwon province took place in Da Lat on December 28, 2023, drawing thousands of domestic and foreign visitors. The event was part of activities to mark the 130th anniversary of Da Lat as a city and the recognition of the resort city as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music.

Up to 2.38 million tourists visited the province in the first quarter of this year, up 11 percent year-on-year. Notably, the number of foreign visitors increased by 34 percent, mainly from RoK.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Lam Dong Art Exchange foreign visitors UNESCO creative cities network music festival Da Lat

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn