Korean- Da Lat music festival 2024 to take place in November

A Korean - Da Lat music festival 2024 and a trade promotion space will be held in the resort city of Da Lat, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong in November under a proposal just approved by the province's authorities.

A performance at the cultural and art exchange between Da Lat City and Chuncheon City of RoK’s Gangwon province in December last year (Photo: VNA)

Under the proposal of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Korean Digital Platforms Industry Association (KODPIA) will be responsible for the funding and organization of the above-mentioned activities.

Lam Dong province and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have held many cultural and art exchange activities to promote diplomatic relations and tourism. Notably, a cultural and art exchange between Da Lat City and Chuncheon City of RoK’s Gangwon province took place in Da Lat on December 28, 2023, drawing thousands of domestic and foreign visitors. The event was part of activities to mark the 130th anniversary of Da Lat as a city and the recognition of the resort city as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music.

Up to 2.38 million tourists visited the province in the first quarter of this year, up 11 percent year-on-year. Notably, the number of foreign visitors increased by 34 percent, mainly from RoK.

