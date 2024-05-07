Reproduction of panorama depicting Dien Bien Phu battlefield presented in Hanoi

A reproduction of the panoramic painting depicting the historical Dien Bien Phu battlefield is presented to viewers in Hanoi and Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in Dien Bien Province on May 6- 12.

Foreign visitors enjoy a reproduction of the panoramic painting depicting the historical Dien Bien Phu battlefield in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition featuring a copy of the panorama and special prints of the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper organized by the newspaper aims to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

On this occasion, the Nhan Dan newspaper issued a special edition on May 7 which has 12 additional pages depicting the 56-day Dien Bien Phu Campaign in both Vietnamese and English, including four pages printing the whole panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign with over 4,500 characters that is currently on display at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum.

Readers can cut the painting measuring up to 3.21 meters long printed on the pages to display it in their living rooms or public spaces, scan the QR code from the painting, or download an augmented reality app for an interactive experience.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

The whole panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign printed on four pages

Readers can scan the QR code from the painting, or download an augmented reality app for an interactive experience.

The reproduction of the panoramic painting measuring 5.5 meters long depicting the historical Dien Bien Phu battlefield in Hanoi

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh