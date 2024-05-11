Exhibition displays national treasures in Hai Phong

An exhibition displaying 18 national treasures opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 11, as part of a series of events of the 2024 Hoa Phuong Do (Red Flamboyant Flower).

A set of silver and gold items of the Nghe Temple which are kept in Hai Phong City Museum (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Hoang Mai, Hai Phong is a land with numerous historical and cultural traditions and home to tangible and intangible cultural heritages. The city has 553 relics that have been classified, including 118 national relics, two special national relics, 12 national intangible cultural heritages, and 21 national treasures

Along with the national treasures, the exhibition presents to viewers a collection of 18 national treasures of collector An Bien, such as a set of silver and gold items of the Nghe Temple which are kept in Hai Phong City Museum.

The Hoa Phuong Do (flamboyant red) Festival 2024 is held aiming at marking the 69th anniversary of the city’s Liberation Day (May 13, 1955 -2024) and the UNESCO recognition of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The event is held annually in May to promote historical and cultural traditions and improve the quality of tourism products of Hai Phong City.

Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Hoang Mai speaks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Collector Tran Dinh Thang (L) who owns many national treasures. (Photo: SGGP)

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

Antiques dating back to the era of Le Trung Hung King

Ceramics of the Ly dynasty

Pottery objects of the Le Dynasty

Pottery objects of the Nguyen Dynasty

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh