Culture/art

Exhibition displays national treasures in Hai Phong

SGGPO

An exhibition displaying 18 national treasures opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong on May 11, as part of a series of events of the 2024 Hoa Phuong Do (Red Flamboyant Flower).

dsc08729-5289.jpg.jpg
A set of silver and gold items of the Nghe Temple which are kept in Hai Phong City Museum (Photo: SGGP)

According to Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Hoang Mai, Hai Phong is a land with numerous historical and cultural traditions and home to tangible and intangible cultural heritages. The city has 553 relics that have been classified, including 118 national relics, two special national relics, 12 national intangible cultural heritages, and 21 national treasures

Along with the national treasures, the exhibition presents to viewers a collection of 18 national treasures of collector An Bien, such as a set of silver and gold items of the Nghe Temple which are kept in Hai Phong City Museum.

The Hoa Phuong Do (flamboyant red) Festival 2024 is held aiming at marking the 69th anniversary of the city’s Liberation Day (May 13, 1955 -2024) and the UNESCO recognition of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The event is held annually in May to promote historical and cultural traditions and improve the quality of tourism products of Hai Phong City.

dsc08651-4019.jpg.jpg
Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Hoang Mai speaks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc08671-6047.jpg.jpg
Collector Tran Dinh Thang (L) who owns many national treasures. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc08682-9489.jpg.jpg
At the opening ceremony of the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)
dsc08703-4228.jpg.jpg
Delegates attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)
dsc08708-1847.jpg.jpg
dsc08712-3399.jpg.jpg
Antiques dating back to the era of Le Trung Hung King
dsc08717-1298.jpg.jpg
dsc08721-4438.jpg.jpg
Ceramics of the Ly dynasty
dsc08727-5283.jpg.jpg
dsc08724-1164.jpg.jpg
Pottery objects of the Le Dynasty
z5430380548747-71a95d05cccf44acce488d9e9bf663e0-1537.jpg.jpg
Pottery objects of the Nguyen Dynasty
Related News
By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Exhibition National Treasures 2024 Hoa Phuong Do (Red Flamboyant Flower) Hai Phong city

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn