Exhibition displays national treasures in Hai Phong

According to Director of the Municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Hoang Mai, Hai Phong is a land with numerous historical and cultural traditions and home to tangible and intangible cultural heritages. The city has 553 relics that have been classified, including 118 national relics, two special national relics, 12 national intangible cultural heritages, and 21 national treasures
Along with the national treasures, the exhibition presents to viewers a collection of 18 national treasures of collector An Bien, such as a set of silver and gold items of the Nghe Temple which are kept in Hai Phong City Museum.
The Hoa Phuong Do (flamboyant red) Festival 2024 is held aiming at marking the 69th anniversary of the city’s Liberation Day (May 13, 1955 -2024) and the UNESCO recognition of Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago as a World Natural Heritage Site.
The event is held annually in May to promote historical and cultural traditions and improve the quality of tourism products of Hai Phong City.