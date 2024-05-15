Painting exhibition marks President Ho Chi Minh's birthday

55 paintings of President Ho Chi Minh created by overseas Vietnamese artist Dao Trong Ly will be presented to viewers at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum on May 17.

A painting of President Ho Chi Minh by artist Dao Trong Ly

The exhibition is co-organized by the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, and the Association of Thai People of Vietnamese Origin in Nakhon Phanom province in Thailand to celebrate the 134th anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024).

The artworks depict the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh, his departure for national salvation, and glorious milestones in the revolution of the country associated with President Ho Chi Minh and Uncle Ho’s love for the people in the country and around the world.

Painter Dao Trong Ly was born in 1951 into a patriotic overseas Vietnamese family in Nakhon Phanom Province, Thailand. Currently, he is working at the President Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Nakhon Phanom Province, Thailand. The artist said that he will present his artworks to the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum when the exhibition ends.

Some paintings of President Ho Chi Minh by artist Dao Trong Ly:

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh