Art festival for climate to be held for first time in Vietnam

A press conference announcing the Art for Climate Festival Halong 2025 took place in the capital city of Hanoi on February 20.

Ha Long Bay, located in Quang Ninh Province, is one of Vietnam’s most iconic natural wonders and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This first-of-its-kind cultural and tourism event in Vietnam aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and climate change response.

The event will take place from February to June 2025, featuring over 20 activities, mostly in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province.

Vice Director of the Resource and Environment Communication Center under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Vu Minh Ly shared that the event would aim to inspire and encourage real action within communities under the context of Vietnam's commitment to net-zero emissions following COP26 and COP28.

The festival will include artistic, scientific and community activities, comprising art exhibitions showcasing paintings and photographs by both Vietnamese and international artists on environmental and climate change themes; the "Future On Earth" creative arts competition, encouraging artists to express messages of environmental protection; and the "University Activation" series, raising environmental awareness among students nationwide.

This inaugural event has received strong support from Quang Ninh authorities, the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Vietnam, the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam), and embassies from France, Italy, Norway and other countries.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong