Application of AI aims to improve accommodation services

The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in accommodation services is increasingly shaping modern housekeeping operations, contributing to enhanced efficiency and service quality.

Students of Saigontourist Hospitality and Tourism School participating in a housekeeping skills competition

Many hotels have begun adopting room management software and sensors to monitor room usage status and are even integrating artificial intelligence to optimize housekeeping schedules based on actual demand rather than fixed timetables.

On March 24, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the seminar titled “Modern Housekeeping Management” was held, co-organized by the Vietnam Tourism Association in collaboration with several partners.

The program was part of the Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026, an international exhibition on food and hospitality services, highlighting emerging trends and innovations in the industry.

According to experts, housekeeping departments are considered the “backbone” that ensures service quality in accommodation establishments, directly influencing guests’ overall experience. Nationwide, there are tens of thousands of lodging facilities, generating substantial demand for housekeeping personnel.

However, the traditional management model, which relies heavily on manual labor, has begun to reveal its limitations—particularly in the context of rising operational costs and increasingly stringent service requirements.

Saigontourist Travel is preparing to welcome international cruise ship tourists for sightseeing tours in Ho Chi Minh City.

Emerging trends indicate that housekeeping management is increasingly leveraging digital technologies and data analytics. Many hotels have begun adopting room management software and sensors to monitor room occupancy and usage status and are even integrating artificial intelligence to optimize cleaning schedules based on real-time demand rather than fixed routines.

This approach enables accommodation providers to reduce operational costs, enhance labor productivity, and improve service speed, thereby delivering more efficient and responsive guest services.

From March 24 to 26, the International Food & Hospitality Vietnam 2026 will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), organized by Informa Markets Vietnam under the auspices of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade.

The exhibition spans 13,000 square meters and brings together approximately 400 enterprises from both Vietnam and abroad, including participants from the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, and the United States. A diverse range of products is on display, from raw ingredients and equipment to operational solutions for the food and beverage (F&B) and hospitality industries. The event is expected to attract around 17,000 visitors, including residents and tourists, over the course of the three-day exhibition.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh