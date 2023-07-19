Another earthquake occurs in Central Highlands district

Kon Plong district in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum was struck by a magnitude 3.6 earthquake at noon on July 19, marking the 10th quake hitting the area since July 15.

According to the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Geophysics, the quake occurred at 11:45 am, with its epicenter at a depth of about 10.1 kilometers

Earlier, the area was shaken by nine quakes measuring from 2.5-3.0 on the Richter scale between July 15-18. However, they posed no disaster risk.

Earthquakes have been occurring frequently and continuously in Kon Plong since 2021. Recently, their frequency and magnitude have been on the rise. The strongest earthquake hitting the area in recent years was a magnitude 4.7 quake recorded on August 23, 2022.

Dr. Nguyen Xuan Anh, Director of the Institute of Geophysics, advised local residents and authorities to pay attention to seismic resistance factors in construction. Authorities at all levels should regularly popularise and instruct people on measures to prevent, avoid and minimize damage when strong earthquakes occur.